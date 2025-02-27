Fire tenders at Maha Kumbh to deliver Sangam water across all 75 districts of UP

Prayagraj, Feb 27 (PTI) In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement, the Fire and Emergency Services Department has launched a unique initiative to distribute Sangam water across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said on Thursday.

CM Adityanath had earlier announced that those who could not visit the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip would receive Sangam water at their doorstep, the government said in a statement.

Following this, ADG Padmaja Chauhan directed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pramod Sharma to ensure that all returning fire tenders from Maha Kumbh carry Sangam water to their respective districts.

The process will begin on Friday, allowing people to perform rituals at home, the government added.

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh Mela which was held from January 13 to February 26, drew over 66 crore devotees from across India and abroad to the banks of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.