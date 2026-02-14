Firearm found in bag left at BJP MLC's office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; cops begin probe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) A firearm was found in a bag in BJP MLC Sanjay Kenekar's office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, following which police began a probe, an official said on Saturday.

Kenekar told reporters someone had left behind the black colour backpack in his office at Kranti Chowk here at around 7pm on Friday, and the firearm was found when his staff checked the bag as a precautionary measure.

He added that he had got several threats during the recent municipal corporation polls. Kenekar, however, did not elaborate on the link between these threats and the recovery of the weapon.

"I can't say about the intention of the person who kept it but the intention must be different is all I can say," the MLC added.

A senior police official said the firearm has been confiscated and its antecedents are being checked.

"It seems to be an airgun. CCTV footage is being checked to trace who brought it to the MLC's office," the official said. PTI AW BNM