Firearm, Maoist literature recovered after encounter with Naxalites in Kanker district

Kanker, Sep 23(PTI) A firearm along with its cartridges and Maoist-related materials were recovered by security personnel following an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The gunfight took place on Monday afternoon in forested hills between Tekapani and Badgaon villages under Koylibeda police station limits when a joint team of security personnel were out an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.

Acting on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres, personnel belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police force had launched the operation in the area on Monday, he said.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker district for anti-Maoist operations.

Amid the exchange of fires, Naxalites managed to escape into dense forests on finding security personnel zeroing in on them, the official said.

A revolver and its 22 cartridges, a torch, Naxalite literature and a large quantity of daily use items were recovered from the encounter site, he added. PTI COR RSY