Firearms manufacturing unit busted in Bihar's Munger

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) An improvised firearms manufacturing unit was busted in a joint operation by the special task forces (STF) of Kolkata Police and Bihar Police in the Munger district of Bihar, an official said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence developed by STF of Kolkata Police, the forces conducted a joint raid in a house in Gazipur under the jurisdiction of Tarapur police station on Wednesday night, he said.

They unearthed a secret underground chamber inside the house for manufacturing improvised firearms, the police official said.

The police recovered six 7mm pistol bodies and six pistol butts, a lathe machine, a drilling machine and a grinding and polishing machine, apart from tools and raw materials used for manufacturing firearms, he said.

Two persons, allegedly owners of the house, were arrested on the charge of complicity in the crime, the official added. PTI AMR SBN SBN