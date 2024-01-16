Firearms seized, man arrested

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) Two country-made pistols, a revolver and three live cartridges were seized from the possession of a 19-year-old man in Mumbra area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Rakesh Mehta who hails from Aurangabad and was currently living in Sonarpada area of Dombivli in the district, said an official.

Mehta was searched by a police team on Sunday night near the Mumbra railway station.

Police are probing from where he procured the arms and the purpose behind the acquisition, he said.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. PTI COR KRK