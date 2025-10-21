Firecracker sales soar in Delhi amid festive cheer: RWAs express concern over rule violations

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Firecracker sales in Delhi saw a sharp rise this Diwali as traders reported brisk business and heavy customer turnout, even as resident welfare associations (RWAs) voiced concerns over violations of the bursting-time limits and deteriorating air quality.

According to Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal, there was strong demand for firecrackers this festive season.

"Even a day before Diwali, most traders had run out of stock. Many people had to travel to Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Sonipat to purchase crackers," he said, adding that the overall firecracker sales in Delhi was around Rs 500 crore.

Paramjit Singh Pamma, president of the Sadar Bazar Association, said traders witnessed nearly 40-per cent higher sales this year compared to last year.

"Along with crackers, items like lights and decorative material also saw an increased demand," he said.

The Supreme Court on October 15 allowed the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) under specific conditions, balancing festive traditions with environmental concerns.

According to the court's order, the use of green crackers was restricted to certain hours -- between 6 am and 7 am and between 8 pm and 10 pm -- on the day before Diwali and on Diwali. The sale of green firecrackers was permitted between October 18 and 21.

However, RWAs said the norms were widely flouted.

B S Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, said the bursting of crackers continued late into the night.

"Although the time limit was 10 pm, crackers were burst till 3 am in several areas. Many senior citizens and people with respiratory problems faced difficulties," he said.

Atul Goyal, president of the United Residents Joint Action (URJA), said RWAs made efforts to promote eco-friendly celebrations, but the response was limited.

"While the festive spirit was high, awareness and compliance remained low. Authorities should ensure stricter enforcement next year so that celebrations remain joyful yet mindful of public health," he added. PTI SHB RC