Firecracker sparks blaze on balcony in Thane highrise; furniture destroyed

Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) A firecracker caused a blaze in the balcony of a house on the 31st floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane city, damaging the furniture kept there, officials said on Tuesday.

No person was injured in the incident which was reported at around 10.45 pm on Monday in the building located in Patlipada area during the Diwali festival celebration, they said.

The blaze was caused due to a firecracker lit during the celebration, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The furniture kept in the balcony of the flat, located on the building's 31st floor, was destroyed, he said.

After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out within half an hour, the official said.

There were a couple of other minor fire incidents also in the city due to the firecrackers, he said, adding that no one was injured. PTI COR GK