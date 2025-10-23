Firecracker stall argument leads to clash between two groups in Kalyan; several persons detained

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Two groups clashed in Kalyan in Thane district after an argument over the setting up of a firecracker stall, leading to injuries to some persons and damage to property, police officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night in Mohone, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyanji Gethe said.

"The began as a small argument between the stall owner and those who were bursting fire crackers in the vicinity but quickly spiralled into violence in Lahuji Nagar area. Some persons were injured and have been treated at a nearby hospital," Gethe said.

Cross-FIRs have been lodged by the two groups at Khadakpada police station, following which a few persons have been detained, the ACP added.

While eyewitnesses said the clash intensified in the presence of police, Gethe claimed the force brought the situation under control quickly.

"Some 60-70 inebriated men came to Lahuji Nagar with knives, swords, sticks and rods etc and attacked women. They hit me on the head with a rod. The group damaged property, pelted stones. They even targeted police at the site," alleged NCP worker Sandhya Sathe.

A video showed Sathe bleeding from the head. PTI COR BNM