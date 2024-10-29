Firecracker tragedy: 26 people undergoing treatment in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 29 (PTI) Twenty-six people who suffered burn injuries at the firecracker incident at Nileshwararm in Kerala are hospitalised here.

According to the hospital authorities, all 26 of them are undergoing treatment as inpatients and three of them are in Burn Intensive Care Units (BICU). All of them are from Kasargod and Kannur districts of Kerala state.

Three of them are children below seven years who are admitted to Paediatric ICUs and three of them have sustained grievous burn injuries.

Eight patients belong to the senior 40-70 years bracket and the oldest of them is Bharathan of Kannur district who is 76-years-old and is stated to be in critical condition.

His family members who were in the hospital told PTI that Bharathan was an active member of the community and had been a regular visitor of the temple festival every year. He has sustained severe burn injuries on hands, shoulders and face the doctors have said that the treatment is going to be long drawn.

Saayan Dev (4) of Kannur district is the youngest among the victims. He is undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries in the PICU is also stated to be in critical condition.

This was the first temple outing for Saayan, his wailing mother who has also sustained minor burn injuries said. PTI CORR AMP ROH