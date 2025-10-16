'Firecrackers don't just light up sky, they inflame your lungs': Health experts call for caution

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Even as Supreme Court has allowed the limited use of "green" firecrackers, with Delhi's pollution levels beginning to rise ahead of the festival season, medical experts are calling for awareness and caution.

"Every year, after Diwali, hospitals see a surge in patients struggling to breathe," they warn.

Firecrackers release toxic gases and ultra-fine particles that penetrate deep into the lungs, triggering asthma attacks, bronchitis, pneumonia and other serious respiratory issues even in healthy individuals, said Dr Vikas Maurya, Senior Director and Head of Department of Respiratory Medicine and Critical Care Unit at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

He advised people -- especially children, older adults and those with existing respiratory or cardiac conditions -- to avoid outdoor exposure during high-pollution days.

"Wear an N95 mask if you must go out. Keep windows shut, and use air purifiers. Those with asthma or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) must not skip their medication. They should consult their doctors if symptoms worsen," he added.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali, but only under specific conditions: the use of these crackers will be restricted to designated hours -- 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm -- on the day before Diwali and on the festival day.

The apex court first imposed a ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR in 2014-15 due to rising pollution levels.

Doctor Ankita Gupta, Associate Professor at Department of Respiratory Medicine, GTB Hospital, explained that burning firecrackers releases a cocktail of toxic gases and ultra-fine particulate matter, which severely degrades air quality and significantly contributes to hazardous atmospheric conditions.

She emphasised that the fine particles, known as PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs, inflaming airways and reducing lung capacity. Firecracker smoke also adds heavy metals and sulphur compounds to an atmosphere already burdened by vehicular emissions and stubble-burning residue.

Gupta said the health consequences can range from mild throat irritation and cough to acute asthma attacks, cardiovascular stress, and long-term respiratory decline Vulnerable populations -- including infants, children, pregnant women, older adults, and individuals with asthma, COPD, or heart disease -- face the worst impact.

Dr Anil Mehta, a senior physician known for his preventive health focus, also emphasised the importance of hydration during pollution peaks.

"In high-pollution seasons like this, staying hydrated is not just about drinking water -- it is about protecting your lungs, skin and immunity," he said. "Toxic air dries out the airways, increases inflammation, and weakens the body's natural defenses. Water is the body's first way to detox," Mehta said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ujjawal Parakh, Senior Consultant in Chest Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, reiterated the serious risks posed by firecrackers and smog in Delhi.

He pointed out that the capital's air quality is already compromised by a mix of vehicular emissions, construction dust, and stubble burning from neighbouring states. The additional load from firecrackers during Diwali, even if labelled as "green", can tip the scales and push the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the 'severe' category for several days, he said.

Environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari echoed this concern, stating that calling firecrackers "green" does not make the air any less grey.

She warned that once the winter boundary layer drops and pollutants become trapped close to the ground, even limited cracker use can lead to several days of hazardous air quality.

Doctors across the city advise the public to remain cautious during this high-risk period. Children, older adults, and individuals with health vulnerabilities should minimise outdoor activities, particularly during mornings and evenings when pollution tends to spike, they say.

Maintaining good health habits, such as staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding known respiratory triggers, can strengthen the immune system and increase resilience against pollution-related illnesses.

Those already on medication for respiratory or cardiac conditions must be especially vigilant.

Experts recommend continuing prescribed treatments without interruption and consulting physicians immediately if symptoms worsen. Preventive care, including the use of inhalers, nebulisers or saline sprays can help ease breathing and protect lung function during this critical time, they say.