Firecrackers unit blast: MP CM meets injured persons, assures stern action against culprits

Harda (MP), Feb 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday asserted his government will take stern action against those responsible for the tragedy at a firecrackers factory in Harda town where an explosion and subsequent blaze killed 11 people.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters in Harda, where he arrived a day after the blast at the factory, Yadav said the state government will take solid measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure culprits responsible for the tragedy get such exemplary punishment.

He met injured persons undergoing treatment at a hospital in Harda, located around 150km from state capital Bhopal, and enquired about their condition.

"I met (in Harda) those who were injured in yesterday's incident. I have already met a majority of victims in Bhopal (where some of the wounded were taken for treatment). But, I personally felt I must visit Harda. I also paid a visit to a family (of one of the deceased) and offered condolences.

Advertisment

"I will also go to the spot for inspection and based on recommendations of the team that we have constituted, the government will not only take solid measures, but also take such stern action (against those responsible) that people will remember," the Chief Minister stated.

The explosion and subsequent blaze at the firecrackers factory in Harda town claimed 11 lives and left more than 200 people injured.

The state government has constituted a three-member committee to conduct a detailed probe into the incident. The panel is also mandated to fix responsibility of officials who were supposed to prevent such incidents. PTI MAS RSY