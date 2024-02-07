Firecrackers unit tragedy: MP govt hiding actual toll, claims Congress

Harda/Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday claimed the Madhya Pradesh government was not revealing the actual death toll in the firecrackers factory tragedy to hide its "crime" and demanded a probe by the Special Investigation Team.

The death toll in the blast, which ripped through the factory near Harda on Tuesday morning and caused a massive fire, is 11, while the number of injured is 174.

"The actual number of casualties exceeds official figures. It's a conspiracy by the government to hide the actual number of fatalities. There are several bodies. The government and the administration are hiding their crime," alleged Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari.

He termed the blast-fire tragedy as a "government-created crime" and demanded financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of each of the deceased, Rs 10 lakh each to the injured, and Rs 1 crore to the kin of missing persons.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the site of the explosion and meeting the injured persons, Patwari said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should apologise to people and that officials be booked on the charge of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

"This is a government-induced crime. This the murder caused by the carelessness of the government," he alleged.

Patwari claimed the factory has had a history of deaths but the status of action taken by authorities is not known.

"Two persons had died in this factory in 2018 for which it owner was handed a 10-year sentence by court. Three persons had died each in 2020 and 2022 in the same factory but nobody knows what action was initiated," he added.

Patwari said the rescue operation is being conducted without roping in experts and forensic teams, and in a callous manner.

Quoting the injured persons, Patwari claimed about 400-600 people, including 100-150 locals, used to work in the factory and 80 per cent of them belonged to the Dalit community.

There was a basement in the three-floor building and about 100-150 people were working there, he claimed.

"Several people ran away by jumping off the building. Even those people who ran to safety didn't survive. All the injured and those who have died are either people from outside (Harda) or those who came out of the factory. It was not known how many people were inside the factory at the time of the incident," Patwari said.

He said the magnitude of the blast suggests that the factory housed thousands of kgs of explosives.

"This tragedy suggests even barood (explosives) mafia is active in Madhya Pradesh," he alleged. PTI ADU NSK