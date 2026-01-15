Firefighter loses life while rescuing crow trapped in high-tension power line in Thane district

Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) A 50-year-old firefighter was electrocuted to death while saving a crow entangled in a high-tension power line in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The deceased, Nitin Pashte, was working with Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC)'s fire services for the last 18 years, he said.

Responding to a distress call about a crow trapped in main power line at Temghar on Wednesday evening, a team from BNMC fire services rushed to the spot. During the rescue attempt, Pashte and his colleague, Asaram Aghav, came into contact with live wire, said the official.

While the crow was freed, Pashte and Aghav suffered high-voltage electric shock. Pashte was declared dead on the spot, while Aghav (52) was thrown back by the force of the electric shock and suffered a head injury in the process, he added.

Speaking to the media, Fire Officer Nitin Lad expressed profound grief over the death of Pashte, whom he described as a "tiger".

"We have lost a 'tiger' in our service. Nitin was a man who could single-handedly perform the work of ten people. He was at the forefront of every relief and rescue operation we ever conducted. This loss is truly irreparable," said Lad.

His body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, and local police have registered a case of accidental death.

Pashte's colleague Aghav, who sustained a severe head injury, was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors administered two stitches, said the officer.

He is reported to be out of immediate danger.