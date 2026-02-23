Firefighter succumbs to injuries in Faridabad factory fire; death toll rises to five

Faridabad, Feb 23 (PTI) A firefighter who was injured in a massive blaze at a factory in Mujesar village here died on Monday morning, police said.

With this, the death toll from the incident has risen to five.

The deceased, identified as Ranveer Singh (48), was a resident of Atali village. Singh had joined the fire brigade five years ago and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

According to the police, he was among those undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The victims of the fire so far include a policeman, two firefighters, the son of the factory owner and an employee.

The incident occurred last Monday evening at the workshops of Kalkaji Lubricants and Shiv Steel Company in Mujesar, Sector 24. A total of 37 people, including three policemen and two firefighters, sustained burn injuries in the fire.

Police said those with minor burns have been discharged after treatment, other injured people are being treated in hospitals. PTI COR AKY