Fireman dies of electrocution during pigeon rescue in Thane; colleague injured

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old firefighter died of electrocution and his colleague suffered injuries while rescuing a pigeon entangled in an overhead power line in Thane on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Sudama Residency on Diva-Sheel Road around 5 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The Diva Beat Fire Station received a call about a pigeon trapped on an electricity line. A rescue team was dispatched to the site, he said.

During the rescue operation, two fire personnel came in contact with the live wire and suffered severe electric shocks. They were rushed to the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, he said.

Fireman Utsav Patil was declared dead, while his colleague Azad Patil (29) is being treated for burn injuries on his hands and chest, said Tadvi.

Officials said an investigation will be carried out to determine how the electrocution occurred and whether proper safety measures were in place during the rescue operation. PTI COR NR