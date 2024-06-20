Fireman injured, 2 vehicles damaged as tree falls in Thane after heavy rains

Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) A 33-year-old fireman was injured and two vehicles were damaged on Thursday after a tree fell following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said.

The tree fell in Savarkar Nagar at 11.35 am, crushing an auto-rickshaw and a car, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Both the vehicles were unoccupied, he said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot for rescue and clearing work.

While the operation was on, a tree branch fell on fireman Uttam Patil, who suffered a minor leg injury which was locally treated, he said.

The remaining part of the tree was cut and removed, the official said. PTI COR GK