Fireman injured during operation to control blaze at Freemasons’ Hall in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old fireman was injured during efforts to douse the fire that erupted at Freemasons’ Hall in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

Pankaj Parshuram Bhoir sustained injuries to his right hand while trying to put out the flames at the three-storey heritage structure opposite Sterling Cinema. He is in a stable condition, the official said.

He said the fire started at 2.20 pm and is confined to an office on the second floor of the building, which has been enveloped by smoke.

“Three fire engines, a water tanker and a jumbo tanker have been pressed into service. It is a level one (minor) fire,” the official said.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a textile godown at an industrial estate in Kurla around 1.20 pm. It was doused soon after, an official said.