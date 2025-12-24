Fireman injured during operation to douse fire at textile factory in Thane district

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A fireman suffered minor injuries while fighting a fire at a textile factory in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Fire Officer Mahesh Patil told PTI that the fire broke out around 5.45 am at the industrial unit situated in Khoni village of Bhiwandi.

The fire was brought under control around 8.30 am, said the official from Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation.

During the operation to douse the fire, an LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinder exploded, causing minor injuries to a fireman. The firefighter is being treated at a local hospital, he said.

Cooling efforts are underway, the official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.