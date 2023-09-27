Fireman injured while battling blaze at Thane tea shop

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old fireman suffered burn injuries while fighting a blaze which broke out at a tea shop in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Wednesday, civic officials said.

Two cooking gas cylinders exploded and caught fire at the shop located in Khardi village of Diva area at 2.50 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, personnel from a civic fire station in Diva rushed to the spot. While making efforts to control the blaze, fireman Pratik Bambarde suffered burn wounds on his hands, the official said.

The injured fireman was given first aid at a medical centre and he is safe now, a fire official said.

The blaze was put out by 3.15 am, Tadvi said, adding a probe was on to ascertain the cause of the cylinder explosion at the shop. PTI COR GK