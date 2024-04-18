Fires break out at godown, roadside shanties in Mumbai; no casualties

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Two incidents of fire were reported in Mumbai on Thursday in which an industrial godown and more than a dozen of huts along a road were gutted, a civic official said.

Advertisment

No person was injured in either incident, he said.

A `Level-3' (which denotes major) fire broke out at Devidayal Compound on Reay Road in south Mumbai around 10.30 am.

"It was confined to a single-storey godown inside the industrial estate," the official said, adding that 12 fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and the flames were put out by 6 pm.

Advertisment

In the second incident, more than a dozen huts abutting a road in Powai area were gutted where a fire broke out around 11.15 am. A fire brigade team rushed to the spot and succeeded in putting out the flames by 12.45 pm.

"No one was injured in the fire," the civic official said.

The cause of fire was being ascertained in both cases, he added. PTI KK KRK