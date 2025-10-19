Fireworks themed on Operation Sindoor flood Kolkata 'bazi bazar' for Kali Puja, Diwali celebrations

Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) Toasting the success of the Indian armed forces in 'Operation Sindoor', stalls in Kolkata's fireworks markets are showcasing products resembling helicopters, drones and shells, evoking brisk sales ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations this year, traders said.

Manufacturers of Sivakasi in South India and Champahati and Nungi in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district have come up with their own varieties of fireworks with strategic naming and military designs, which, upon bursting, would illuminate the night sky, they said.

"Helicopter and drone-shaped firecrackers, shells resembling missiles, 'peacocks' projecting the three colours of the national flag in their plumes are the new innovations this year and every customer is showing great interest in buying these products along with traditional items like sparklers, rockets etc," president of North Division Bazi Bazar at Tallah Park, Milan Duttta, told PTI.

Echoing Dutta, Babla Roy, secretary of Paschim Bongo Atasbazi Unnayan Samity, an apex body of fireworks manufacturers, said there is a buzz for firecrackers themed on 'Operation Sindoor', which involved precision strikes by the Indian armed forces on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

The operation was conducted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

Claiming that all the fireworks adhere to the specifications of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Dutta said since October 14 - when the 'bazi bazar' was opened - his fireworks stall recorded sales of Rs 40,000-50,000 every day.

Around 250 varieties of fireworks, with prices ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 3,000, were available at his stall.

"From the 'helicopter', 'dragonfly comets', 'peacocks' to 'shells', young customers are lapping up these products. We expect the sales to go up during the days of Kali Puja and Diwali," he said.

While many stalls have stocked NEERI-licenced fireworks manufactured in the state's indigenous firework hubs at Nungi and Champahati, "we only sell products from Sivakasi and Burima Fireworks at Belur in West Bengal's Howrah district", he said.

At Baba Bhootnath Fireworks, Bazi Hut, Lokenath Bazi Centre, products like 'Jai ho', 'Tiranga sparklers' and even 'Operation Sindoor' reflect the patriotic sentiment in the market.

Manufactured in Sivakasi and certified as green crackers by NEERI, these items comply with environmental standards while offering visually spectacular effects, said Dulal Das, spokesperson of Bazi Hut, while attending customers.

"Apart from the new items - multi-shot and multi-coloured shells named 'naptune', 'hulk war', 'pluto colour rocket' and others are the usual favourites," said Saheb of the S & S Classic Academy, a fireworks unit.

"My three-year-old son will love to see the helicopter-shaped firecrackers which the sellers claim will take off from the ground, hover around at 4-5 feet heights and then burst. I have bought 10 such helicopters for bursting on the night of Kali Puja on October 20 and on the Diwali night on October 21," Amit Bagaria, a resident of Belgachhia area, said.

Asked if the fireworks have been certified by the government agencies, Dutta said, "As per the directives of the Supreme Court and stipulations of the state pollution control board and the West Bengal government, only green fireworks, manufactured by certified entities, have been put on for display in such markets." Roy said Operation Sindoor-themed fireworks are the "new attractions, while innovative green firecrackers, designed specifically for children, have also come up".

"These include fish-shaped fire crackers that imitate the movement of a fish on a flat surface and toy guns that look like sparklers," he said.

With the state government having raised the permissible noise limit for firecrackers from 90 decibels to 125 decibels, there is "no hide and seek with regard to the sale of sound-emitting crackers this year", Roy claimed.

The four 'bazi bazars' are located in Tallah, Sahid Minar Maidan, Behala and Kalikapur areas of Kolkata and one in Howrah.

A total of 163 'bazi bazars' have opened across West Bengal and will remain open till October 20.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has allowed the bursting of green fireworks for two hours in the evening of October 20-21 on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali.

WBPCB officials, along with personnel of Kolkata Police, have been visiting these marketplaces so that violations of norms can be checked.

A WBPCB official said every stall should have a gap of three feet and have a fire extinguisher, two buckets with water and another sand-filled bucket. PTI SUS BDC