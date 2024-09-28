Firing at car showroom in Delhi, no one hurt

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Three unidentified assailants opened fire at a second-hand luxury car showroom in west Delhi's Naraina area on Friday evening, police said. While no one was injured in the incident, several luxury cars were damaged.

Sources said it was an extortion bid by the Himanshu Bhau gang and a slip reading "Himanshu bhau since 2020" was recovered from the spot.

The gangster has demanded Rs 5 crore from the owner of the car showroom as protection money, they said.

According to police, the assailants fired more than two dozen bullets inside and outside the showroom.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said a call regarding the firing at Car Street showroom in Naraina was received at 7.30 pm.

"No one was injured in the incident but several vehicles parked inside the showroom were damaged," he said.

CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the accused. The matter is being investigated from all possible angles, the DCP said.

The showroom owner told police that he had received some threatening messages before the incident, Veer said.

In a similar incident, suspected members of the Himanshu Bhau gang had opened fire outside a second-hand luxury car showroom in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area in May.