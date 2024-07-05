Firing at Kolkata businessman's house, 3 held

Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in a firing incident at the residence of a businessman here, police said Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when businessman Debashis Dey, who lives on the eighth floor of a high-rise in Rabindra Sarobar area in the southern part of Kolkata, opened the door and the three men attacked him, a senior officer said.

As the businessman resisted them, one of the three accused fired shots which missed the businessman narrowly, the officer said.

Dey's wife claimed that the three left the spot brandishing the gun as their neighbours were scared to chase them.

"Three persons were arrested in connection with the attack on the businessman and we were investigating the motive," the officer said.

The accused were being interrogated at Tollygunge Police Station, he said. PTI SUS BDC