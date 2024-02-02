Firing at police station; local Sena leader injured

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) A local leader of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena was injured in firing on the premises of a police station in Thane district late Friday night, police sources said.

A rival political leader was involved in the incident that took place at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar around 10.30 pm, they said.

Mahesh Gaikwad, a Sena leader, was injured and admitted to a hospital in Thane city, sources said, adding that the process of registration of FIR was underway. PTI COR KRK