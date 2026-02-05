Firing at Rohit Shetty's residence: Five accused get police custody till Feb 11

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) A court here on Thursday remanded five accused, arrested in connection with firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, to police custody till February 11.

Police told the court that the accused were working under the instructions of Shubham Lonkar, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, who is a wanted accused in the case.

Police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the case.

While Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Sakat (23) were arrested on Sunday, one Asaram Fasale was held on Thursday. A pistol, three magazines and an air gun have been recovered from one of the accused.

All of them were produced before a magistrate's court here.

The police sought maximum custody of the accused for further probe in the matter.

The court granted police the custody of the accused till February 11, noting that the offence was serious in nature and the police need to be given sufficient time for probe.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Mumbai's Juhu area at around 12.45 am on Sunday.

One bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building.

During the investigation into the incident, it came to light that all the accused persons were in contact with Lonkar, who is also wanted in the case of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder in October 2024, and an incident of firing at actor Salman Khan's house in April 2024, officials said. PTI AVI NP