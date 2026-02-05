Firing at Rohit Shetty's residence: One more person arrested; 5 held so far

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have arrested one more person in connection with the firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Asaram Fasale, a resident of Pune, was apprehended by the Mumbai police, he said.

The police suspect that Fasale provided the weapon used in the crime to the shooter, as per officials.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Mumbai's Juhu area at around 12.45 am on Sunday. One bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building.

With Fasale's arrest, five persons have so far been taken into custody in the case, an official said, adding that the search for the shooter was underway.

Fasale's name cropped up during the interrogation of the other arrested accused persons, he said.

He will be produced before a court later in the day along with the other four accused, whose five-day police custody ends on Thursday, the official said.

During the investigation into the firing incident, it came to light that all the accused persons were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar, who is shown as a wanted accused in the case.

Lonkar is also wanted in the case of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder and an incident of firing at actor Salman Khan's house, the official said. PTI DC GK