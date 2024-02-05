Firing at Sena leader: BJP MLA seeks Thane court nod for home food in police custody

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, arrested for allegedly firing at Shiv Sena functionary Mahesh Gaikwad, has moved an application in a local court seeking permission for home-cooked food in police custody and meeting his lawyers, his counsel said on Monday.

The application was filed before a court in Chopda in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district and was likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday, the counsel said.

Legislator Gaikwad, arrested for firing multiple rounds of bullets at Mahesh Gaikwad, the Kalyan unit president of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, over a land dispute, is in police custody till February 14.

Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and also injured the latter's aide Rahul Patil on Friday night inside a senior inspector's cabin at the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar, officials earlier said.

A day before the incident, the victim, the accused MLA and some other persons had a meeting over a land dispute and it was then resolved, as per the FIR registered in connection with the firing incident based on a complaint by a builder.

The three-time Kalyan (East) MLA has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences in the case. PTI COR RSY