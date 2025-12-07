Firing at toll plaza in Punjab's Ludhiana, investigation underway

Ludhiana, Dec 7 (PTI) The driver of an SUV allegedly opened fire on toll plaza employees after they asked him to pay the charge here, officials said on Sunday.

Police said efforts are on to trace the accused.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when a group of youngsters in the SUV forcefully tried to pass through the VIP lane to evade toll payment.

When the toll employees intervened and stopped them, the occupants of the SUV resorted to violence and opened fire at them, said Vipin Rai, the toll plaza manager.

The employees of the toll plaza ran for cover after the firing of gunshots.

"Not only did the occupants open fire, but they also attacked the toll employees with bricks and stones," Rai said.

Police said CCTV cameras installed there are being scanned, and further investigation is underway.