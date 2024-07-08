National

Firing in Manipur's Jiribam district

A 'village volunteer' stands guard at a bunker set up in conflict-hit Manipur

Imphal: Unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Gularthal area of Manipur's Jiribam district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to visit relief camps in the district later in the day and meet victims of ethnic violence.

"Gunmen fired several rounds around 3:30 am towards the Meitei area of Gularthal, prompting security forces to retaliate. The exchange of fire continued till 7 am," an official said.

Security personnel have been deployed in the surrounding areas as a preventive measure.

One bulletproof vehicle of the state police also was hit by gunshots during the attack, the official said.

