Firing incident in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, no injuries reported

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A late-night firing incident was reported near a house in the Yamuna Vihar area of northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

A team from the Bhajanpura police station, which reached the spot after receiving a PCR call around 1.15 am, found four empty cartridges near the gate of the house, a police officer said.

Shahnawaj (39), who lives in the said house, told police that he heard a gunshot around 1.05 am.

"When Shahnawaj stepped outside, he saw two individuals firing in the air before escaping on a scooter. He confirmed that he did not receive any threat prior to the incident," the officer said.

Police have registered a case, and forensic experts have examined the spot for evidence, he said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused, the officer added. PTI BM ARI