Firing incidents: Delhi Police orders checking of hotels to find criminals

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) In the wake of rising incidents of firing by criminals to demand extortion money and due to gang rivalries, the Delhi Police has issued directions to local police to start checking hotels and guest houses for suspicious persons and verifying local outlaws.

Delhi has witnessed several cases of contract killing and shooting outside showrooms and businessmen houses by outlaws at the behest of jailed or foreign-based criminals, according to police sources.

The police headquarters has issued directions to the local police to start checking guest houses and hotels to verify the credentials of the guests staying in their properties. The police have also started verifying local criminals, bad characters (BCs) and juveniles staying in their areas.

"We have started checking hotels and guest houses and also keeping an eye on the activities of criminals out on bail and those having previous criminal records. The juveniles are also being verified," a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

The officer said the police have also started conducting raids at suspected hideouts of jailed gangsters and their associates.

The whole operation is being conducted with the coordinated effort of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch and Special Cell in their respective jurisdictions.

Delhi has 15 police districts and over 180 police stations.

In the murder case of South Delhi's Greater Kailash gym owner in September, over a dozen accused had come to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh and stayed in a hotel before executing their plan, according to police sources.

The men who opened fire in Fusion Car showroom in their extortion bid and later were involved in the killing of a man in Burger King in West Delhi in June had also stayed in Delhi before committing the crimes. The three accused had come from Haryana, they said.

On Tuesday, PTI reported how extortion calls and shooting incidents are giving sleepless nights to the police and businessmen of Delhi.

Delhi businessmen have received around 160 extortion calls till October this year, averaging one call every other day.

The majority of these calls originate from foreign-based gangsters or their associates, using Voice Over Internet Protocol or international phone numbers, the police sources said.

According to the sources, the calls were received mostly by builders and property dealers, jewellers and owners of sweet shops and car showrooms across the city. PTI ALK ALK KSS KSS