Firing incidents in Delhi: Court sends gangster Deepak Boxer to 2-day police custody

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sent alleged gangster Deepak Boxer to police custody for two days in a case connected to a firing incident outside a sweet shop in Nangloi in west Delhi last month.

The judge sent the accused to the custody of the Special Cell of Delhi Police after the prosecution submitted that he was required to be quizzed to ascertain the details of the other co-accused.

The police also said that they needed to find out the racket behind the supply of weapons in Delhi/NCR as well as their source.

Three sensational incidents of firing occurred in the capital on September 28 -- at a car showroom in Naraina in west Delhi, a hotel in southwest Delhi and the sweet shop, they said, adding that all were linked to extortion activities by gangsters.

The armed men on a motorcycle had threatened the shop owner with extortion slips that had photographs and names of the gangsters. PTI UK UK RT RT