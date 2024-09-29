Firing incidents in Delhi: Two associates of jailed gangster nabbed from Rohini

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Two alleged sharpshooters of the Gogi gang run by jailed gangsters Deepak Boxer and Ankesh Lakra have been arrested for a firing incident outside a sweet shop in Nangloi in west Delhi related to an extortion bid, an official said on Sunday.

Three sensational incidents of firing occurred in the capital on Saturday -- at a car showroom in Naraina in west Delhi, a hotel in southwest Delhi and the sweet shop, they said, adding that all are linked to extortion activities by gangsters.

"Our team has arrested Hari Om (27), a resident of Rohini, and Jatin (21), of Mundka. Both the accused fired gunshots at the sweet shop to extort money in the name of jailed gangsters Deepak Boxer and Ankesh Lakra of the Gogi Gang," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

The two armed men on a motorcycle had threatened the shop owner with extortion slips that had photographs of gangsters Gogi and Kuldeep Fajja on one side and the names of jailed gangsters Deepak Boxer and Ankesh Lakra and Vishal on the other side.

"An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up. The team identified the suspects as Hari Om and Jatin.

"Despite conducting raids in Delhi and surrounding districts, the suspects could not be located. On Sunday, on the basis of a tip-off that the suspects would come to Rohini, a raiding team was formed and both the criminals were apprehended with illegal weapons and a motorcycle," DCP Godara said.

The police said that they recovered a semi-automatic pistol that the criminals had used to open fire at the sweet shop, besides a countrymade pistol and nine live bullets.

"The accused fired a total of four rounds and fled from the spot. A motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered from the possession of the accused. Its ownership is being verified," she said.

According to the police, during interrogation, it was found that the accused Jatin is associated with gangster Ankesh Lakra and both hail from Mundka village.

He is also an aide of gangster Deepak Boxer, linked to the Gogi Gang. Jatin received instructions from Lakra, who is lodged in Tihar jail, and Vishal, the younger brother of gangster Gaurav Saharanpur - now settled abroad - to fire at the sweet shop in Nangloi after acquiring illegal weapons from Lakra and Deepak.

DCP Godara said that the recovered weapons were provided by the associates of Lakra at a designated place in Sonepat in Haryana.

"Lakra and Boxer are presently heading the Gogi gang. They were also involved in the escape of gangster Kuldeep Fazza from police custody in 2021 from Delhi. Jatin persuaded Hari Om to participate in the shooting to earn easy money. Both accused fired at Roshan Sweet Corner in Nangloi," said the DCP.

Sharing details of the accused, she said that Hari Om has two brothers and a sister in his family. His father used to sell vegetables on the streets. He studied up to 12th grade. After completing his studies, he fell into bad company and began committing crimes. He has previously been involved in three cases of quarrel, theft, and dacoity in Delhi.

Jatin has a brother and a sister. His father is a temporary employee with the MCD. He studied up to the 12th class and then came into contact with gangster Ankesh Lakra. Around 10 days ago, Lakra instructed him to fire at the sweets shop to extort easy money.

Another senior police officer said that they have formed multiple teams of Special Cell, Crime branch and area police stations to nab the accused who were involved in the other two firing incidents.

After the three firing incidents were reported in the national capital on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would have to immediately take effective steps as maintaining law and order in the national capital comes under his jurisdiction.

According to the police, around 9.30 am on Saturday, two men with their faces covered came on a bike and fired four rounds at 'Roshan Halwai'. No one was injured in the incident but the glasses of the shop got shattered.

Around 2.30 am, two men came on a motorcycle and fired around five to six bullets at the main entrance gate of Impress Hotel in southwest Delhi. No one was injured in the incident but some glasses were damaged.

And on Friday night, three men opened fire at a second-hand luxury car showroom in Naraina in West Delhi. No one was injured in this incident also but the attackers targeted the cars in the showroom.

"We are checking CCTV footage of the other two incidents to identify the route the accused had taken. Our teams are working round the clock to nab them," said a senior police officer. PTI BM RT