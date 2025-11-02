Firing linked to sand extraction tussle in Goa: Two India Reserve Battalion cops among 7 held

Panaji, Nov 2 (PTI) Two police constables were among seven persons arrested on Sunday in a firing case linked to illegal sand extraction in Pernem in north Goa, an official said.

Around 2:30am on October 28, one Ramrishi Pasawan (54), a resident of Khajne in Poroscodem, had claimed that an unidentified person had fired at him and his colleague Lalbabu God (37) while the two were extracting sand from Terekhol river near Uguvem in Pernem, the official said.

Pasawan sustained injuries to his neck, while God suffered bullet wounds on his right arm and side of the stomach, after which a case was registered at Pernem police station under Section 109 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of Arms Act, Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta said.

A probe zeroed in on seven persons, including Rishikesh Mahale (32) and Gangaram Mahale (34), both constables attached to the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), an auxiliary force of the Goa police.

Preliminary investigations suggest the attack was linked to disputes over illegal sand extraction in the area, which locals allege has caused damage to paddy fields and agricultural land, the official said.

"Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the two constables. Further probe into the case is underway," Gupta added. PTI RPS BNM