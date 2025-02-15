Firing near Nanded gurdwara that killed one person: Probe transferred to Maharashtra ATS

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) The probe into the firing incident in Maharashtra's Nanded district in which one person was killed and another seriously injured has been transferred from the local police to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on February 10 near the Sachkhand Gurdwara in Shahidpura there.

"An unidentified person had opened fire at Gurmeet Singh Sevadar and his relative Ravindra Singh Rathore, both of whom were travelling on a scooter. Sevadar is serving a life sentence in Nashik central jail and was out on parole," he said.

"Rathore died while Sevadar sustained serious injuries and is hospitalised. The probe into the case, which was registered at Vazirabad police station, has been transferred to the Maharashtra ATS. The ATS' Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Unit will carry out the probe," he said.

Two persons hailing from another state who allegedly provided logistic support to the shooter were held on February 13 and were remanded in 6-day police custody.