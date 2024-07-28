Firing on doctor's car: Cops arrest four, cite professional rivalry

Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly firing at the car of a doctor in Murbad in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

The car of Dr Ravishankar Pal, who owns a hospital in Saralgaon, was fired upon by unidentified persons on July 1, the Murbad police station official said.

"We found the firing was a fallout of professional rivalry between two doctors. Our probe zeroed in on main accused Dr Ramchandra Bhoir, who is on the run," he said.

Four persons identified as Suresh Okhore, Bhushan Pawar, Gaurav Tungar and Dnyaneshwar Sable were heled on Saturday, while one Vijay Wagh is wanted in the case, the official added. PTI COR BNM