Firing on Mumbai real estate agent: Four held from Pune forest

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Friday arrested four individuals from Pune in connection with firing on a real estate agent in Charkop area that left him seriously injured, officials said.

Freddy D’Lima was shot at outside a school by three individuals on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, despite injuries, drove himself to a nearby hospital in Kandivli in his car, police said.

The four men arrested from Pune are identified as Rajesh Ramesh Chauhan alias Daya (42), Subhash Bhikaji Mohite (44), Mangesh Eknath Chaudhary (40), and Krishna alias Roshan Basantkumar Singh (25). Three of them are residents of Mumbai and the metropolitan region, while Chaudhary is originally from Bhor in Pune district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Crime Branch, Vishal Thakur, said the four individuals were nabbed from a forest in Bhor after a chase of a few kilometres.

"Prima facie, Mohite opened fire at D'Lima. Their interrogation will reveal the exact motive", he added.

Meanwhile, the injured victim is recovering, and his condition is stated to be stable and out of danger. PTI ZA NSK