Firing on Navi Mumbai builder: Two held from Mira Road, Dharavi

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the firing on Navi Mumbai-based builder Sadruddin Khan in Chembur, a Mumbai police official said.

Main shooter Afsar Khan (20) and Firoz Badruddin Khan (54) were held from Mira Road in Thane district and Dharavi by Zone VI police and Crime Branch teams, he said.

Sadruddin Khan (50) was shot at by two motorcycle-borne men on Wednesday, after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Two bullets hit his cheek while another struck his car. A case was registered under Sections 109 and 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Arms Act," the Chembur police station official said. PTI ZA BNM