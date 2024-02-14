Firing on Sena leader: BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, 4 others remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) BJP legislator Ganpat Gaikwad and four accomplices, arrested for an assassination attempt on a Shiv Sena leader within a police station, have been remanded to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court. Besides Gaikwad, Harshal Kene, Sandeep Sarvankar, Divyesh alias Vicky Ganatra, and driver Ranjit Yadav, were presented before the court on Wednesday at the conclusion of their police custody amidst tight security measures surrounding the court premises.

Advertisment

The MLA is accused of firing upon Mahesh Gaikwad, the Kalyan unit head of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, inside the room of the senior inspector's office at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar earlier this month.

The accused face charges of attempted murder and other related offences.

Following the incident, the injured Sena leader was shifted to a private hospital in Thane, where he is presently recuperating.

Lawyers Nilesh Pandey and Umar Kazi, representing the accused, told reporters outside the court that the police requested for extension of remand for interrogation which the court declined and remanded them to judicial custody. PTI COR SKL GK