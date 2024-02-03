Firing on Shiv Sena leader: CM Shinde visits hospital; says it's very unfortunate incident

Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday termed as "very unfortunate" the firing on a Shiv Sena leader allegedly by a BJP MLA inside a police station in Thane district.

Shinde visited the hospital where critically injured Mahesh Gaikwad is being treated for gunshot injuries.

"Eknath Shinde on Saturday visited the hospital to enquire about the health of Mahesh Gaikwad. He was apprised by doctors about Gaikwad's health condition. He wished speedy recovery for Gaikwad," an official release said.

Shinde also took detailed information about the incident from police officers, it said.

Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of BJP opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shinde-led Sena’s Kalyan unit chief, inside the chamber of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar area on Friday night, a senior police officer said.

Police have arrested Ganpat Gaikwad, Harshal Kene, (34) and Sandeep Sarwankar (45), and formed four teams to trace other accused.

A video of firing inside the police station has gone viral on social media. PTI COR NSK