Firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Two unidentified persons on a motorbike opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai early Sunday morning, a police official said.

Advertisment

The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am, the official said.

The local police and the crime branch have started a probe into the incident, he said.

A team of forensic science experts also reached the site, the police said.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. PTI ZA GK