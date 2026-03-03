Firing outside house in Delhi's Bhajanpura, no casualty

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Unknown people allegedly fired shots in the air outside a house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Tuesday, a police officer said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The incident was reported at the Bhajanpura police station, following which a team was sent to the spot. The complainant, identified as Mohammad Abdul Kadir, 39, told police that two to three people opened fire in front of his house before fleeing.

"A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered," the officer said.

Police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused.