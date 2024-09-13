Firing outside house of Maharashtra minister's nephew in Dharashiv; case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Unidentified men allegedly opened fire outside of the house of Maharashtra Minister Tanaji Sawant's nephew in Dharashiv district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 12.40 am in Sonari village, around 225 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Two motorcycle-borne men fired in the air outside the house of Dhananjay Sawant, nephew of the state health minister, an official from Ambi police station told PTI.

"We have recovered three bullet shells from the spot. A case has been registered against relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he said. PTI AW ARU