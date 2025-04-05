Firing outside property dealer's office in Delhi, car set ablaze

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Some bike-borne assailants opened fire outside a property dealer’s office in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Saturday and set his car on fire, police said.

According to the police, the attackers were trying to threaten the property dealer, Sanjay Tosh, to get back Rs 30 lakh that he owed them.

Tosh was not present in his office when the firing incident happened in Mayur Vihar’s Trilokpuri area, they added.

The police recovered six empty bullet shells and a note from the spot that mentioned the property dealer's name.

The note recovered from the site read, "Sanjay Tosh, either return my Rs 30 lakh or shut down the gambling business. Give me the money I won, or stop the gambling business at your house.” The note also had Tosh's picture on it, a source in the police said.

"A PCR call was received at 3.45 pm regarding a car being set on fire. A team reached the spot and found that a white car was set on fire and its glasses were broken. We also recovered six empty shells from the spot," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vineet Kumar said.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the attackers, the police said. PTI SSJ NB NB