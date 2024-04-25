Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest two persons in Punjab

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two persons in Punjab in connection with the recent firing outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai, an official said.Subhash Chander (37) and Anuj Thapan (32) had provided weapon and cartridges to the shooters on March 15, the police official said.

Both were arrested by a Crime Branch team and are being flown to Mumbai, the official said.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Thursday extended the police custody till April 29 of two men arrested in connection with the firing outside the Bollywood actor’s residence in upscale Bandra.

Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both residents of Bihar, were produced before the metropolitan magistrate court here after their previous remand ended on Thursday.

Gupta and Pal allegedly fired outside 58-year-old Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14 before fleeing the spot on a motorbike.

They were nabbed on April 16 from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district.

The crime branch team later recovered two pistols, magazines and bullets from the Tapi river in Gujarat during a search operation to recover weapons allegedly used in the firing.

The Mumbai police have declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in the case. PTI DC VT VT