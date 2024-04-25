Firing outside Salman Khan’s residence: Police custody of two accused extended till April 29

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) A court on Thursday extended the police custody till April 29 of two men arrested in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra.

Accused Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both residents of Bihar, were produced before the metropolitan magistrate court here after their previous remand ended on Thursday.

The police sought the extension of their custody by four days on the grounds that they needed to unearth the motive behind the firing.

Advocate Amit Mishra, who represented the accused, argued that his client’s further custody was not required as the weapon used in the firing had been recovered and the two were cooperating with the investigation.

After hearing both sides, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate L S Padhen extended the custody of Gupta and Pal till April 29.

Gupta and Pal allegedly fired outside 58-year-old Khan’s house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14 before fleeing the spot on a motorbike.

The accused were nabbed on April 16 from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

Later, the Mumbai police's crime branch recovered two pistols, magazines and bullets from the Tapi river in Gujarat during a search operation to recover weapons allegedly used in the firing, an official had said earlier.

The Mumbai police have also declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as “wanted accused” in the case. PTI AVI NR