Firing outside sweet shop in west Delhi, none injured

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Two armed assailants opened fire at a sweet shop in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, officials said on Saturday.

No one got injured in the incident that took place outside Singla Sweet Shop at 11 pm on Friday, they said.

At the time of incident, some customers were also present along with the workers in the sweet shop.

According to initial probe, two people came on a motorcycle and fired shots at the shop's front glass before fleeing the scene, a police officer said.

Four empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, he said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of law and investigation has begun, the officer said.

According to the officer, the sweet shop owner had complained about an extortion call by a gangster, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, a two weeks ago.

The caller had demanded Rs crore 2 from the owner.

"Multiple teams have been formed to gather more information into the matter and trace the route of the assailants," he said.

Further information will be shared in due course of time, police said.