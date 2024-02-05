Firing: Sena ministers meet Fadnavis, seek action against BJP MLA for allegations against CM

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Several Shiv Sena ministers in the Maharashtra government on Monday met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking action against BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad for levelling baseless charges against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad had, on February 2, opened fire at local Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and one more person inside Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district. He was arrested for attempt to murder and other offences.

Before being arrested, Ganpat Gaikwad had told a television channel that CM Shinde was encouraging criminalisation in politics.

Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai, who met Fadnavis along with other cabinet colleagues from his party, said, "We met him before the cabinet meeting and asked him to take action against Ganpat Gaikwad for making baseless, inaccurate and meaningless allegations against CM Shinde." Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio in the Shinde government, will definitely take cognisance of our demand, Desai added.

Desai, who is also guardian minister of Thane district, said Ganpat Gaikwad had never apprised him about his alleged issues with CM Shinde in the past one-and-half years.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party are part of the ruling coalition. PTI ND BNM BNM