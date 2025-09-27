Firing was done in self-defence, entire Leh was at risk: Ladakh Police chief

Leh, Sep 27 (PTI) Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh Jamwal on Saturday said forces were compelled to open fire on protesters, else the entire Leh would have been burned to the ground.

The violence that took place in the Union Territory's capital on Wednesday was without precedent, he said, and blamed "vested interests" and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for it.

On Wednesday, four people were killed in police firing and scores of others were injured when a protest for statehood for Ladakh turned violent. Protesters set a local BJP office on fire and allegedly pelted police and CRPF with stones.

Jamwal dismissed the allegation by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, the bodies which have been spearheading the agitation, that forces fired indiscriminately, saying that it was done only in self-defence and to prevent a larger flare-up.

"If you look at the footage and the conditions in which our forces performed, they did a highly commendable job. I salute them for bringing the situation under control by 4 pm after the violence started around noon," the DGP said.

He said about 70 to 80 police and CRPF personnel were also injured in the confrontation.

"Do you want the force personnel to die? That is not possible. Everyone has a life. When they attacked a political party's office and set it on fire, four women constables of the Ladakh police were inside. We rescued them with great difficulty. The CRPF personnel posted there were severely thrashed, and one of them is still admitted to an army hospital with spinal injury," he said.

"The secretariat, where most of the offices are located, was attacked. Do you want the employees to burn to death? You don't want that," said the officer, who also sustained minor wounds.

"The violence was aimed at creating anarchy, and countering anarchy was our main task," he said.

Jamwal defended the deployment of CRPF in advance, saying there was intelligence that some elements, including Wangchuk, were trying to disturb the peace.

"If the CRPF had not been there that day, I am telling you with full confidence that the entire town would have been burned down.

"We do not want a force here. We want peace. But peace will only come when a citizen understands his responsibility," he said.

According to the police chief, around 6,000 people went on a rampage on Wednesday.

"I am posted for the second time here. I know the psyche of the people of Ladakh. I believe that the people of Ladakh have always supported the police and administration. Everyone I met is ashamed of this. No one anticipated this type of violence," he said.

Jamwal also recounted casualties among the force members, saying that this year, in three different incidents, two police constables and one inspector died in the line of duty.

"Last month, when there were floods and landslides, our force worked day and night. Before that, in March, 200-300 vehicles were stuck on the Changla Pass in the snow. We spent an entire night pulling people to safety," he said.

Jamwal said 1,800 government jobs have been advertised for recruitment, while a police recruitment drive is also planned, as he sought the youths' support in keeping peace in Ladakh.

A passing out parade of some 500 police recruits was scheduled to take place the previous day but had to be postponed, he said. "We are with you and want you to join the police force." PTI TAS VN VN