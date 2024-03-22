Firm raided in Vasai by FDA, unauthorised Ayurvedic medicines seized

Palghar, Mar 22 (PTI) A firm in Vasai in Palghar district was raided by the Food and Drug Administration and Ayurvedic medicines manufactured without licence and other items worth Rs1 crore were seized, an official said on Friday.

The raid was carried out by the Intelligence Branch of FDA, Mumbai on a tip off on Thursday, he said.

"It held a manufacturing licence for Panchkula in Haryana but was carrying out manufacturing activities in its firm in Navghar in Vasai. Further investigation is under progress and suitable legal action would be taken against the said manufacturer after completion of investigation," the official said. PTI COR BNM